Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Kanye West Split: ‘I Feel Like A F***ing Failure’

Kim Kardashian is getting emotional.

In the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the reality star got emotional talking about her split from husband Kanye West.

“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t,” she said while crying. “I feel like a f***ing failure. And it’s like a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser. And I can’t even think about that, like I want to be happy.”

In the same clip, her sister Khloe Kardashian also spoke out about her sister’s marriage troubles, saying that Kim is going through a lot.

“Kim has been struggling privately behind [the] camera about her relationship, and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through,” she said.

Khloe continued later on, saying that her sister put everything into her marriage with Kanye.

“Kim is one of the most incredible human beings, literally ever. And she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulder. And I just want her to take care of herself too.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

The duo share four children together, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. Their split comes after seven years of marriage.

— Stephanie Swaim