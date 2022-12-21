Kim Kardashian Gets Freaked Out By Daughter North West’s Eyebrow Filter Prank

North West seems to be showing her mischievous side!

The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to have a little fun with her mom and shared a video on their joint TikTok account of her prank.

In the video, North can be seen sneaking into her mom’s room while she’s asleep and pretends to use a pink eyebrow razor on her as she films using the fake eyebrow filter on TikTok. The filter makes the video look like her eyebrows are thinner than they actually are.

North then says, “Mom, get up.” As Kim wakes up and realizes what her daughter has done, she says, “North, this is not funny.” North can be heard laughing in the background.

The caption on the video reads, “The fake eyebrows filter that’s so funny ha ha.”

Kim shared that her eldest daughter not only loves pranks but also loves doing special effects makeup. She told Allure in July, “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

North used her special effects makeup skills over the Summer to prank her mom while they were staying in a rented home.

“And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” Kim told the mag. “I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room. And they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school.”

But before she cleaned up the fake murder scene, Kim revealed that their housekeeper came over and was shocked.

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup,” Kim recalled. “It was bad.”