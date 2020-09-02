Kim Kardashian ‘Gives Birth’ To Kylie Jenner In Bizarre Leaked Kanye West Video

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got a little racy in the leaked music video for Kanye West and Tyga’s 2017 collaboration, “Feel Me.”

The bizarre video was leaked on YouTube on Wednesday, and subsequently removed due to a copyright claim by RIAA. In the clip, Kim and sister Kylie strut their stuff in barely-there bikinis.

Kylie sports a bleached blonde pixie cut and wears a tight silver two-piece, while Kim shows off some wet platinum blonde hair and a skimpy black thong.

This wouldn’t be the first time either of the ladies starred in videos for their significant others. Kim straddled a motorcycle in Kanye’s 2013 video for “Bound 2,” while Kylie shared some sultry moments with Tyga in his 2015 “Stimulated” video.

In one of the video’s more puzzling scenes, Kim appears to give birth to Kylie, as the makeup mogul emerges from between Kim’s legs.

The video’s director, Eli Russell Linnetz, who also directed Kanye’s videos for “Famous” and “Fade,” told E! News that the birth scene was meant to be symbolic: “It features Kylie coming out of Kim’s vagina. The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim.”

Eli also shared why the video never saw the light of day, saying, “The video was shot over five months but was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up.”

Kylie and Tyga famously had an on-again, off-again relationship, but it seems they’ve ended things for good after the birth of Kylie’s daughter with Travis Scott.

Kim, Kylie, Tyga and Kanye have yet to comment on the leaked video.

