Kim Kardashian Goes Topless In New Vogue Japan Photoshoot!

Kim Kardashian is officially taking Japan!

The star shared a look at the three new Vogue Japan covers she’s on this week – and well, she’s a knockout from every angle.

In the first photo, she’s rocking an artsy red mask while two hands hold her face. She’s also sporting some major red jewels around her neck.

The second cover shows the makeup mogul’s body and head surrounded by pink silk as she gazes pensively into the camera. The look is completed with black cat eye eyeliner and gold eyeshadow.

The third cover shows off the reality star’s banging body. She dons a black strappy bra and a barely-there black skirt with a very revealing slit on the leg. Kim serves up her best smize for the camera in a sexy pose.

“3 VOGUE JAPAN COVERS!!!” she captioned the photos. “This was an absolute dream come true for me!”

“Styled by the legendary @anna_dello_russo and shot by @luigiandiango Makeup @makeupbymario Hair @chrisappleton1 @voguejapan @kkwbeauty,” the caption concludes.

She also shared inside shots from the mag, which included one topless shot where her chest is covered by some artfully placed mesh!

Other looks include a white feather look which was shot in black-and-white as well as a black leather dress paired with long black leather gloves.

She also is seen rocking a wild avant garde dress that says, “I’m Not Shy I Just Don’t Like You,” which was paired with an over-the-top feathered headpiece.

In the other looks, Kim looks stunning in a white puffy number, which honestly looks like something straight from fashion week as well as a super glam red gown.

But how did Kim prepare for her shoot? By hitting the gym up, obvi.

She previously shared a snap of her and her trainer Melissa Alcantara on the gram.

“We’re back in the gym heavy! I would say every 6 months I take two weeks off from lifting. Sometimes you just need a break to recharge and chill but then I miss it so much and feel so good to be back at it,” she wrote.

Keeping up with Kim K is always so fun!

Kim Kardashian: Her Sexiest Looks View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim