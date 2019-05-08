Kim Kardashian Helped Free 17 Inmates: Details On How Kim Is Making An Impact!

Kim Kardashian West is staying true to her pledge to fight prison reform – she has secretly helped free 17 people from prison.
Access can confirm that the reality star has quietly freed 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders from federal prison in the last three months.
“Yes, this is true however we are not giving any further comment,” Kim’s rep told Access.
MiAngel Cody, lead counsel for the Decarceration Collective, noted that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star played a huge part in funding crucial elements of the release process.
“Kim Kardashian has been instrumental in funding the legal fees for vital attorney representation, transportation for newly freed prisoners so they have a ride home to their families and reentry cost related to our clients’ smooth transition back into society,” Cody told Access.
“She has supported 17 prisoners’ release from prison and their ongoing decarceration,” Cody added.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian’s Meeting With Donald Trump Was A ‘Masterclass In Persuasion,’ Van Jones Reveals!
The news comes after Kim made headlines last year when she visited President Trump at the White House to discuss Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who served 21 years of a life sentence.
Over a week later, the President commuted Johnson’s sentence and she was released. Alice later released a statement adding that Kim truly changed her life.
Kim’s latest move with prison reform comes after announced last month that she registered for the California State Bar in 2018.
“For the next four years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple-choice tests monthly,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Kim has been hard at work studying to become a lawyer, despite not having a law degree. She revealed that she’s determined to follow in her father’s footsteps, despite the mounting criticism she’s gotten.
View this post on Instagram
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals,” she said. “The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it.”
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.