Kim Kardashian Helped Free 17 Inmates: Details On How Kim Is Making An Impact!

Kim Kardashian West is staying true to her pledge to fight prison reform – she has secretly helped free 17 people from prison.

Access can confirm that the reality star has quietly freed 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders from federal prison in the last three months.

“Yes, this is true however we are not giving any further comment,” Kim’s rep told Access.

MiAngel Cody, lead counsel for the Decarceration Collective, noted that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star played a huge part in funding crucial elements of the release process.

“Kim Kardashian has been instrumental in funding the legal fees for vital attorney representation, transportation for newly freed prisoners so they have a ride home to their families and reentry cost related to our clients’ smooth transition back into society,” Cody told Access.

“She has supported 17 prisoners’ release from prison and their ongoing decarceration,” Cody added.

The news comes after Kim made headlines last year when she visited President Trump at the White House to discuss Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who served 21 years of a life sentence.

Over a week later, the President commuted Johnson’s sentence and she was released. Alice later released a statement adding that Kim truly changed her life.

Kim’s latest move with prison reform comes after announced last month that she registered for the California State Bar in 2018.

“For the next four years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple-choice tests monthly,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Kim has been hard at work studying to become a lawyer, despite not having a law degree. She revealed that she’s determined to follow in her father’s footsteps, despite the mounting criticism she’s gotten.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals,” she said. “The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it.”