Kim Kardashian Is Marilyn Monroe And Kris Jenner Is Jackie Kennedy At 2022 Met Gala

A tale of two very famous loves hit the 2022 Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian sizzled at the 2022 Met Gala, in celebration of America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and dressed as one of the most iconic American women in history – Marilyn Monroe. Kim donned a replica of Marilyn’s famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” gown, which she wore to famously serenade President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

And for every Marilyn – there’s a Jackie, as they say!

So Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, played the part on Monday night, donning an off-the-shoulder chartreuse gown and her hair in a flipped bouffant, reminiscent of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who often favored slinky off the shoulder dresses.

The fashion moment for both women was definitely fun. As fans of presidential history know, Marilyn reportedly had a longtime affair with POTUS as he carried on his marriage to Jackie.

Now the only thing missing is Mr. President himself, and while Pete didn’t quite play the part of the famous John F. Kennedy, he did seem to give it a good effort as he escorted Kim to the gala. Meanwhile, Kris was joined by longtime love, Cory Gamble.

Talk about a power moment for the Kardashian crew!

