Kim Kardashian & Kelly Rowland Join Forces For Epic Workout

Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland are the latest gym buddies!

The reality star was joined by the “Destiny’s Child” alum in her home gym on Thursday, and shared mirror selfies of them working out.

“Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated 💋 @kellyrowland,” Kim captioned a snap of them wearing black leggings and matching workout tops.

“FACTS!!!!” Kelly wrote as she reposted the photo.

In a second picture, the duo was also joined by the SKIMS founder’s new personal trainer, Senada Greca.

Kim, who frequently shares an inside look at her sweat sessions on social media, also uploaded a video of herself doing pull ups.

“Flip Flop workout 😂Don’t judge! We’re getting strong,” she said alongside the clip.

All that time in the gym might be paying off for “The Kardashians” star, on Wednesday she shared a series of sexy photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram.

“Search for soul,” she captioned the carousel of images.