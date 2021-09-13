Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Rock Eye Catching Ensembles To The 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a splash!

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala and rocked a shocking all black ensemble that completely covered her face. She paired the ensemble with a high black ponytail and sweeping train.

Prior to the event, Kim teased her look for fashion’s biggest night while out in New York City, in an all leather ensemble that shocked fans on social media.

She wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to make a splash at the ritzy event.

Her sister Kendall Jenner dropped jaws with her stunning crystalized mesh gown that showed off her toned physique and left little to the imagination.

Also in attendance was their mother Kris Jenner and their bestie Gigi Hadid, who rocked a white gown with black gloves and boots and a high dark red ponytail.

Missing from the event was pregnant Kylie Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had expressed sadness earlier in the day about not being able to make it to the event.

