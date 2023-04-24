Kim Kardashian & North West Present Chis Appleton With Hair Artist of the Year Award At The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards

Chris Appleton is being honored for his work as a stylist to the stars.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old received the Hair Artist of the Year award at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

His pal, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West presented him with the accolade and he praised her before the event while chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet.

“She’s the kindest person I’ve ever met, so generous. Obviously, she’s my client but she’s also a friend and I’m really grateful and honored that she could be here,” he said.

Before the night began, he also got real about the scariest red carpet moment he has worked with celebrities for.

“[The] Met Ball carpet is always the scariest carpet you can do. It’s the riskiest because it’s the most unexpected. You’re expected to do something different and doing something different is risks,” he said.

The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards, which was hosted by stylist Law Roach, celebrates those who make waves in fashion and Hollywood, making it one of the most style forward to be.

Miley Cyrus presented Music Stylist of the Year to Honoree Bradley Kenneth while Jen Atkin honored Style Curator, Dani Michelle.

Sara Foster celebrated her pal, Gwyneth Paltrow, who took home Powerhouse Brand of the Year Honoree for her brand G. Label by goop.

Fashion Visionary Honoree Jeanne Yang was presented by Keanu Reeves, and Breakout Style Star of the Year went to “White Lotus” actress, Meghann Fahy at the 2023 event.

