Kim Kardashian & North West Show Off Spot-On ‘Clueless’ Halloween Costumes

We’re totally buggin’ over Kim Kardashian and North West’s spot-on Halloween costumes!

The mother-daughter duo crushed their “Clueless” looks as Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash’s characters from the beloved ’90s comedy, showing off the now-iconic plaid skirt suits in a series of Instagram photos on Oct. 31.

Kim, 43, and North, 10, made sure to polish their ensembles with the perfect accessories, of course, carrying era-appropriate handbags and North rocking the statement hat that Stacey’s Dionne made famous.

As if she and her mini-me weren’t convincing enough, the SKIMS founder even got behind the wheel of a white Jeep just like the one Alicia’s Cher famously drives.

Kim and North also delivered picture-perfect poses and followers loved the pair’s dedication, with many shouting out the youngster in the comment section for embodying the “Clueless” vibe so effortlessly – even though the classic movie came out nearly 20 years before North was even born!

The generation gap didn’t seem to faze North; in fact, one user noted that the tween already appears to slay beyond her years.

“HOW DO YOU GUYS LOOK THE SAME AGE,” celeb makeup artist Alexis Oakley asked, alongside a trio of crying emojis.