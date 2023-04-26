Kim Kardashian Officiates Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage’s Wedding With Performance From Shania Twain

Kim Kardashian stepped up for a good friend’s big day!

The reality star officiated longtime pal and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton’s recent wedding to actor Lukas Gage in Las Vegas, and the happy couple couldn’t have seemed more grateful for the kind gesture.

Chris, 39, and Lukas, 27, shared multiple photos from the festivities on Wednesday and revealed that Kim wasn’t the only star power present!

Shania Twain also serenaded the newlyweds with an acoustic version of her classic love ballad “Still the One.”

The hair guru and the “White Lotus” alum first sparked romance reports in February and made headlines for their engagement earlier this month, and it makes sense that Kim would be there for the pair’s most important milestone yet.

At the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards over the weekend, Chris shared with Access Hollywood how much he values the SKIMS mogul’s friendship and what it meant for her to present him with Hair Artist of the Year at the event.

“She’s the kindest person I’ve ever met, so generous. Obviously, she’s my client but she’s also a friend and I’m really grateful and honored that she could be here,” he said.

— Erin Biglow