Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Reunite In Epic Fashion

A Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton reunion? That’s hot!

The one-time bffs reconnected at the hotel heiress’ belated birthday/St. Patrick’s day party on Saturday night.

“Happy Birthday Paris, even though your birthday was months ago, this is how she celebrates,” Kim says in a video on Paris’ Instagram.

“Love you @KimKardashian,” Paris wrote. “So Much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis.”

Paris’ actual birthday was on February 17, when she turned 38, but hey, Paris does what she wants!

Also in attendance at the bash was Kourtney Kardashian, who took to the gram to show off the sparkly strappy shoes she wore to the party.

“Twinkle toes,” she wrote.

At the party, which looked like a blast, Larsa Pipping captured the moment on her Insta Story when Paris danced on a stripper pole!

Seems like this was a pretty epic party!

— by Stephanie Swaim