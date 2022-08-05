Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Of Dating (Report)

Is it really over for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

The couple has reportedly broken up after nine months of dating, according to E! News. A source tells the outlet that Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends after realizing that their busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain” a romantic relationship.

The insider noted that the pair still has “a lot of love and respect for each other” despite the split, which reportedly occurred this week.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the reality star and the comedian’s respective reps for comment.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, first sparked romance rumors back in October when they were spotted holding hands on a group outing to Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California, where Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and now-brother-in-law, Travis Barker, were also present.

They met earlier that month when Kim made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut and share a kiss with Pete in an “Aladdin”-themed sketch.

After making things Instagram official in March, the duo stepped out at back-to-back high-profile red carpet events latre that spring with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the Met Gala.

Though things have apparently cooled off since, fans will still get to see Kim and Pete together on the next season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” The “SNL” alum previously made a racy off-camera appearance during a post-credits scene in Season 1.

As for where Kim stands with estranged husband Kanye West, E! reports that the pair’s divorce is continuing to move forward as they co-parent their four kids.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow