Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official Days After She’s Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official!

The beauty mogul and the “Saturday Night Live” star made their first appearance on Kim’s social media Friday, cementing their status months after first sparking romance reports.

Kim kept Pete’s introduction subtle, including two photos of him in a multi-image carousel that featured a solo snap of her in front.

Once fans started swiping, however, they spotted the comedian posing on the floor with his girlfriend as he rested his head in her lap for one pic. The second shows an up-close look at Pete’s face as he takes a selfie with Kim making a kissing expression in the background.

Kim and Pete have been linked since stepping out for a group date at Knott’s Scary Farm around Halloween, where they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster. Weeks later, the “King of Staten Island” star joined Kim, her mom Kris Jenner and pal Flavor Flav in Palm Springs to celebrate his 28th birthday, where the gang appeared in an Instagram photo on the rapper’s page.

Earlier in October, the lovebirds shared a kiss in a sketch featured on Kim’s “SNL” hosting debut.

Their latest relationship development comes amid Kim’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West. Last week, a judge granted her request to be declared legally single as the proceedings continue. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and Kim filed for divorce last year.

Kanye hasn’t taken kindly to the split or Kim’s new love life, sharing multiple now-deleted posts about her and Pete in recent weeks, which he once admitted was perceived as “harassing” his estranged wife.

The Yeezy founder also recently defended the heavily-criticized music video for his new song “Eazy,” which depicts a claymation Pete being kidnapped, decapitated and buried alive. Neither Kim nor Pete has publicly responded to the clip or its backlash but the comedy star did deactivate his Instagram amid the fallout and Kim cited in court documents obtained by Access Hollywood earlier this month that Kanye’s social media activity has caused her “emotional distress.”

The 41-year-old mom of four’s friends and fam couldn’t seem happier to see her having such a great time with Pete, with Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian commenting on her newest post simply, “I love this.”

— Erin Biglow