Kim Kardashian Playfully Roasts Kendall Jenner’s Dating History In Hilarious Video

Kim Kardashian is poking fun at her sister Kendall Jenner’s dating history!

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder shared an adorable TikTok of her and her eldest daughter, North West, doing their hair routine, but it was what Kim was wearing that caught fans attention.

The black T-shirt read “Kendall Starting Five” and featured a photo of the supermodel surrounded five NBA players—Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma.

The shirt seemingly implies that Kendall has dated all five basketball stars, although she’s only been linked to Blake and Devin.

“The Kardashians” star reportedly dated Blake in 2017 for several months although the two never spoke out publicly about their romance.

She was then linked to the Phoenix Suns player for two years. The two did take their romance public, sharing several loved-up pictures on social media before calling it quits in November 2022.

The reality star has since moved on from professional athletes to musicians.

The 27-year-old has been linked to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny since February. The two have been photographed going to dinner together and sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in May, but they have not commented publicly on their romance yet.

-Emely Navarro