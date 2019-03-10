Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet Playtime Snaps Of ‘The King Of Hide And Seek’

Kim Kardashian West has a hide and seek king (or should we say Saint) on her hands!

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a series of cute photos of her son Saint playing in a ball pit on Instagram.

In one of the pics, Saint is sitting in the play pin with who looks like his baby sister Chicago.

Swipe left, and he is face down in the balls “hiding” from his mom!

“The king of hide and seek,” she captioned the photos.

The reality star has been all about the baby pics lately, posting a shot of baby Chi and her cousin True Thompson on Saturday.

The sweet cousins are sitting together looking like they are in the middle of a juicy gossip session!

“I can’t wait to hear what they talk about,” Kim captioned the photo.

Kim’s younger sis Khloe Kardashian has also been posting plenty of adorable baby pics of her daughter True who she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

We have a feeling these little girls are going to have a lot of tea to spill someday!