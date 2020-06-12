Kim Kardashian Reveals 1-Year-Old Son Psalm Has Started Walking

He’s on the move!

Kim Kardashian revealed 1-year-old Psalm’s latest milestone as she took to Instagram to share two adorable mother-son snapshots. “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest!” she gushed. “He just started walking!”

Psalm’s older siblings also were up on their feet around the same time. The reality star and husband Kanye West are also parents to 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint and 2-year-old Chicago.

The sweet revelation came one day after Kim shared a rare moment of all four of her kids playing together in the backyard. “My whole heart,” she wrote.

Psalm also celebrated his first birthday in May 2019. “My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!!” Kim gushed at the time. “Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!!”

