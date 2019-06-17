Kim Kardashian Shares Super Sweet Snap With Sons Saint & Psalm West

Kim Kardashian is keeping us up-to-date with her boys!

The reality star shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her sons Saint and Psalm West on Monday. In the pic, Saint cradles his little brother’s face as their mama smiles at them.

“My boys,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the photo and sounded off in the comments.

“Omg that’s so cut. Saint is so kind to his brother,” one person wrote.

“Omg saint is always sweet to babies,” another added.

“Saint is such a great brother to his sisters and brother,” a third person commented.

Her boys aren’t her only little one she’s been recently sharing sweet photos of North West, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond,” she wrote.

On top of the cute pics, Kim threw North and Penelope Disick a joint birthday party over the weekend.

The Candy Land themed fete featured a rainbow board game path with oversized gummy bears and large wrapped candy balls bouncing around. There were tons of tasty treats, cupcakes, licorice and more on the dessert table.

We’re loving these adorable photos of the Kardashian-West kiddos!

