Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps Of Her Kids At True's Birthday

Kim Kardashian gave us a peek at True Thompsons fairytale 1st birthday party in these pics of her kids at the big bash!

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps of her daughter, Chicago, her daughter North, and her son Saint hanging out at True’s soiree last month.

“True’s Birthday party!” She captioned the photos.

Chicago and North were adorably twinning in cream and orange feather dresses while Saint looked just like his dad in a grey sweat suit.

The Kardashian West sisters were rocking matching buns with an orange scrunchie and North looked sassy in a pair of oversized heels that she likely borrowed from her mom!

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star expressed that her first born is growing up to be quite the fashionista!

Last month, Kim shared a photo of North wearing a pink snakeskin outfit that matched perfectly with a pair of the “KKW Beauty” mogul’s boots.

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots,” she captioned the cute photos that went from all smiles to a full blown meltdown!

Kim admitted that she didn’t think her daughter would find her passion for fashion so young!

“I didn’t think my daughter’s love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all my things,” she captioned another Instagram post.

Time to put a lock on those closets!

