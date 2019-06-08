Kim Kardashian Writes A Loving Birthday Note To Husband Kanye West: You Never Cease ‘To Amaze Me’

Kanye West is feeling the love on his 42nd birthday.

On Saturday, the “I Love It” rapper was flooded with supportive social media messages from friends and family, including wife Kim Kardashian.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star marked her man’s special day on Instagram, sharing a FaceTime screenshot of a happy conversation between them. In the photo, Kim made a casual duck face for the camera, while a (rare) smile spread across Kanye’s face.

“Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!” she wrote alongside the shot.

Along with Kim, Khloé Kardashian wrote a sweet shoutout for her brother-in-law, sharing a black-and-white photo booth shot from a recent family bash.

“Happy birthday Ye!! Cheers to you always!” she began. “You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!”

Kanye also got some love from Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

“Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest … you are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart,” she wrote. “You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for making me a better person each and every time we are together. Thank you for Sunday Service and giving so much of yourself to others, you are truly a gift. I love you so much! 🙏❤️”

Caitlyn Jenner shared a tribute as well, posting a photo of herself and Ye together.

“Happy birthday to this incredible man,” she gushed. “Not only is he an extremely talented artist, he is an amazing husband to Kim, and father to his children. I am so blessed to have you in my life, Kanye.”

Happy birthday, Kanye!