Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban Victim Of Alleged Gunpoint Robbery (Reports)

Reality TV star Jonathan Cheban was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while spending time with his mother in New Jersey, according to multiple reports. Cheban, who also goes by the name Foodgod, reportedly gave the assailants a $250,000 Richard Mille watch after the men pointed a gun at his mother’s head, the reports stated.

“The mugger had a gun pointed at my mother’s head. There were two gunmen. It was frightening. It happened at 8:30 pm last night just as the sun was going down,” the 46-year-old reportedly told The Daily Mail on Monday. “It was frightening, I want the guys caught.”

The alleged robbery occurred outside a home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet reported that Cheban, his mother Galina Cheban and another friend were standing outside talking when a young man approached them and asked for the time. That’s when Jonathan apparently noticed a second man standing down the driveway with a gun in his hand, the outlet continued.

The two men allegedly then pointed a gun at Galina’s head, at which point her son told the men to “take anything” they wanted, according to TMZ.

The reality star apparently reported the incident to police, and is working alongside them to identify the alleged attackers.

Access Hollywood has reached out to representatives for Jonathan Cheban for comment.