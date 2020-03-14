Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Sings Sweet Song For Baby Brother Psalm

We dare you to name a more adorable duo!

Kim Kardashian shared a precious video of 2-year-old daughter Chicago singing a special version of “Rain Rain Go Away” for her baby brother, Psalm West, as showers continued to pour around the Los Angeles area. The proud mom captioned the post on Instagram, ” Rain Rain Go Away Little Psalmy Wants To Play.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashains” star snapped the sweet clip in what appeared to be Chi’s bedroom. The little girl adorably rocked butterfly wings with her sporty ensemble as she belted out her remixed lyrics of the childhood tune. Meanwhile, Kim’s 10-month-old son looked excited by the serenade as he raised his tiny hands into the air!

The West family is spending quality time together at home amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak. The KKW Beauty mogul also took to Instagram to show off the custom cardboard house 6-year-old North West designed to quarantine her “Kim” and “Kanye” dolls.

WATCH: North West Joins 11-Year-Old Rapper Lay Lay For Dance Session

Meanwhile, the cuteness continued over at Kourtney Kardashian’s house when Reign Disick whipped up a “yummy” wellness drink for his mama while she was resting in bed. “I’m making this for my mom,” the 5-year-old said in an Instagram Story snap. “It makes her not sick anymore, and it’s for when you’re sick.”

Although Reign didn’t immediately reveal his ingredients, the Poosh founder quickly became skeptical of her son’s concoction after noticing the chemical scent. Following a little bit of prodding, the kiddo confessed to mixing soap with glitter and shower water!

WATCH: North West Performs Solo Rap At Kanye West’s Yeezy Fashion Show

The 40-year-old mom of three didn’t elaborate on her current illness, but the Kardashians have been taking extra precautions amid the public health crisis related to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and her family wore masks while traveling via private jet to France for Paris Fashion Week. Kim has also been working with a doctor, who advised her to touch feet as a greeting instead of shaking hands or bumping elbows.