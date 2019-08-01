Kim Zolciak Admits To Grossing Daughter Out With Steamy Bikini Pics With Hubby In Speedo

This (Real) Housewife is having one hot summer – but not without a little photo credit from her daughters!

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some steamy photos with her hubby Kroy Biermann on a beach vacay.

The pair posed in the ocean with snorkel masks on their head, while Kim showed off her toned bikini body and Kroy bared it all in a small teal speedo!

“Findin dollars and (tongue emoji) you juicy thing @KroyBiermann,” she captioned the photos. “Photo credit @arianabiermann (I know you wanted to barf).”

The “Don’t Be Tardy” singer made sure to thank her daughter for the second pic, which was an up-close and personal shot of the couple’s quick makeout session!

Kim’s other daughter, Brielle Biermann, took to the comments to clarify that she took the second pic not her sister Ariana!

“Ummm I took the second,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time the mother-of-six has shown off some PDA with her hubby rocking his signature speedo look!

READ: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Husband Kroy Wore A Speedo In Their Pantry & Of Course There’s Video

In April she posted a video of Kroy looking for a snack in the pantry as she admired the real-life snack standing right in front of her!

“Lord have mercy on my soul,” she said in the vid.

Seen enough spee-D-A? Well, swimsuit season is still young!