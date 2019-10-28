Brant Daugherty’s Wife Kimberly Gushes Over Starring And Writing Holiday Movie With Him: ‘It Was So Much Fun’

Brant and Kimberly Daugherty’s off-screen romance is now on-screen too!

The sweet pair, who tied the knot back in June, put their love on full-display in the new holiday flick, “A Christmas Movie Christmas.” Not only did the actors star in the movie together, but they were also the brains behind the script, writing the entire movie together!

“Writing together was so much fun,” the 30-year-old confessed to Access Hollywood. “We’d both written things separately, but this was the first script we wrote together. It went really smoothly and only took us a couple months from the idea to the finished script.”

The actress also told Access Hollywood that on the exact day that the couple finished the first draft of their holiday script, Brant got down on one knee and popped the big question. Just a year later, filming on the movie started, and a few months after the end of production, the two were husband and wife.

“A Christmas Movie Christmas” is a story of two sisters, Lacy (Kimberly) and Eve (Lana McKissack), who have two very different views on the holidays. Eve wants to live her life straight out of a movie-perfect Christmas, and Lacy’s more of a realist.

Eve gets her holiday wish from Santa Clause, and the sisters find themselves trapped inside a Christmas movie where they’re the stars. Both sisters end up meeting the perfect guys, and of course, Lacy’s match is played by her hubby.

“We wanted to write a classic Christmas movie with a twist,” Kimberly told Access Hollywood. “We wanted to write a movie that Christmas movie lovers would enjoy, as well as those who might fall into the “scrinch” category. It’s a movie everyone can enjoy!”

As for working together on the movie set, Kimberly said that there were so many moments where the two totally “geeked out seeing all (their) ideas come to life.”

“We wrote this scene where ‘Gram Gram’ has a refrigerator filled with Christmas cookies and we thought, ‘I can’t believe we have a whole team of people baking Christmas cookies to make this silly idea come to life!'”

You can catch “A Christmas Movie Christmas” on UPtv.