‘Pretty Little Liars” Brant Daugherty And Kim Hidalgo Marry In Gorgeous Garden Wedding

“Pretty Little Liars” star Brant Daugherty said “I do” to his stunning bride Kim Hidalgo in a gorgeous garden wedding in Northern California on Saturday, June 15.

The bride, an actress in Los Angeles, wowed in two Pronovias wedding gowns, beginning her wedding day in an off-the shoulder mermaid-style gown. She carried a stunning bouquet filled with succulents and creamy white blooms from her grandmother’s garden and created by Garnet & Gardenia floral designs. For his part, the groom looked handsome in a blue suit and wore a succulent boutonniere to match his bride.

The duo was surrounded by 200 of their closest friends at the ceremony and were beaming as they exchanged their handwritten vows. The couple’s wedding party included their siblings, close friends, and the bride’s longtime friends Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. The couple’s dogs, Luna and Knuckles, also joined in on the ceremony.

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, “The Lying Game’s” Alexandra Chando, Allie Gonino and Alice Greczyn, were also in attendance at the wedding.

The touching ceremony was followed by a cocktail hour in a wow-worthy garden and then followed by a reception where the bride and groom shared their first dance to “La Vie En Rose.”

The bride then shared a sweet dance with her father to “Brown Eyed Girl” and Brant danced with his mother.

The couple polished off the evening with a two-tier cake from Pegah Couture Treats, decorated with succulents and gold flecks. The wedding was coordinated by Marcella Camille Events.

The fun-filled wedding ended with a sparkler exit and the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Daugherty took off in a vintage Lincoln that was owned by the bride’s great-grandfather.

The pair got engaged last year on Valentine’s Day when Brant got down on one knee in Amsterdam. The pair met in a totally modern way on a dating app and hit it off immediately. Brant gushed to Access in an exclusive interview earlier this year that his leading lady was not only the most amazing person in his life, but she was also an incredible business partner. The duo wrote and filmed a holiday movie together earlier this year and have been working as screenwriters.

Talk about a stunning day and incredible future for the happy couple.

