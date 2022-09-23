King Charles Appears In Newly-Released Royal Portrait

King Charles is back to work.

The royal family released a new official portrait of King Charles III on Friday, where he poses with his official red box. The photo was taken by Victoria Jones from the Press Association, and was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room.

“His Majesty The King’s Red Box The Red Box contains papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond,” the Royal Family shared on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, the Royal Family revealed the significance of the Red Boxes.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth received Red Boxes, which were made upon her Coronation in 1952, almost every day of her reign, including weekends and holidays, but excluding Christmas Day.”

This is one of the first glimpses of the new King of England, following the death of longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were some of the royal family who stepped out on Monday to attend the late royal’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

Following the funeral, Charles and Camilla reportedly headed to Scotland, where he is believed to be staying with his wife Camilla. The royal family is expected to remain in mourning for a week after the funeral, per the Royal Family’s official website.

— Stephanie Swaim