King Charles Breaks His Silence After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

King Charles has released a statement following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” his statement continued.

Adding, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he added.

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of her passing on Thursday in an Instagram post.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the post read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”



Early on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that there were concerns surrounding the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Members of the royal family including King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William and Prince Harry were rushing to Balmoral to be by her side.

The Queen leaves behind an incredible royal legacy, beginning at her birth in 1926. She was the eldest child of King George VI and was just 10 years old when her father ascended the throne in place of his older brother, Edward VIII, who relinquished his role as king to marry Wallis Simpson.

From an early age, Elizabeth was set on centering her life on her royal duties. During a speech made on her 21st birthday in Cape Town, South Africa, the heir presumptive vowed to listeners that she would focus on them.

“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service,” she said in part.

Queen Elizabeth is also known as the beloved matriarch to a large royal family. She and Philip became parents in 1948 when she gave birth to her first son, Prince Charles. She later welcomed Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

In addition to her children, she leaves behind eight grandchildren: Prince William (who is now second in the line of succession), Prince Harry; Princess Beatrice; Princess Eugenie; Peter Philips; Zara Tindall; Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Windsor, Viscount Severn.

The Queen was also a great-grandmother to 12, including William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie and daughter Lilibet “Lili” – who was named in her honor.

