Princess Anne Wows In New Photos Released For Her 70th Birthday

Princess Anne is ringing in her 70th birthday in style. In honor of her milestone birthday, the royal family shared a series of photos on their Instagram account to celebrate.

In one series of shots, Anne is seen seated in a fetching green suit with her hair pulled back. And in another, Anne is looking off into the distance, standing against a tree and wearing a set of dark corduroys teamed with a flannel shirt and burgundy turtleneck. The latter look showed off Anne’s more outdoorsy side, as she is known to be an avid horseback rider and outdoorswoman.

She won gold in 1971 at the European Championships for Equestrian, representing the United Kingdom.

In another more formal birthday shot, Anne posed in a white gown matching evening jacket. She was all smiles in the photo and seemed happier than ever. In the caption of the photo, the royal family thanked her fans for their well-wished on her birthday.

“Thank you for all the warm wishes on The Princess Royal’s 70th birthday today!‬ ‪This new photograph, released to mark HRH’s birthday, was taken by John Swannell at Gatcombe Park‬,” the royal family announced in an Instagram post.

Anne is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter. She has been married twice, first to Captain Mark Phillips, with whom she shares two children, Zara and Peter. She later married Sir Timothy Laurence, to whom she is currently married.

Happy birthday, Anne!

