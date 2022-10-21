King Charles Calls Tributes ‘Enormously Comforting’ In Thank You Card Featuring 1952 Photo With The Queen

King Charles is remembering his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in heartfelt Thank You cards that Buckingham Palace has been sending to people who paid their respects with condolence letters.

He is paying tribute to the late monarch and sharing that the messages he received following her death were “enormously comforting” during “this time of immense sorrow.” These cards are some of the first items from the royal mail which will be stamped with the King’s new stamp.

A Twitter royal fan page shared an image of the card they received from Buckingham Palace to thank them for remembering Queen Elizabeth. The note also featured a sweet throwback photo of King Charles with Queen Elizabeth from Balmoral in 1952 when he was about 4.

The note inside the card read, “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”

The front of the car was a simple white with a black border and was imprinted with a C III R cypher, which means Charles II Rex, since Rex is Latin for the word “King.”

First post received with the new royal cypher. pic.twitter.com/xDQtoGLisv — History, Royals and Other Things (@RoyalsOther) October 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s death was a shock to people around the world and most recently she is being remembered by Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex recently spoke with Variety and opened up about the passing of the late monarch and grandmother to her husband, Prince Harry.

“In terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” she said. Meghan added she is grateful to have been a part of the monarch’s life, but her death was tough for her husband.