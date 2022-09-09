King Charles’ First Official Portrait Revealed, Includes Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III has a new official portrait.

Shortly after the 73-year-old gave his first speech as the new monarch, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, a new image of the royal was released.

In the photo, Charles is seen seated at a desk in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, which also had a framed photo of his late mother on it.

The photo was seemingly snapped around the same time he addressed the nation on Friday.

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow,” King Charles III said in his speech. “Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing on social media on Sept. 8 at around 6:30 pm local time in London.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the post read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”