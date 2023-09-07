King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth On First Anniversary Of Her Death & Shares Rare Photo

King Charles is honoring his Queen Elizabeth one year after her passing.

At midnight in the United Kingdom on Sept. 8, the first anniversary of her death, the monarch shared a message remembering his late mother and her royal legacy.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he wrote.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” the royal added.

Queen Elizabeth & King Charles Sweet Snapshots Together View Gallery

Along with his message, King Charles shared an unreleased portrait of Queen Elizabeth from 1968.

In the image, which was captured by photographer Cecil Beaton, the Queen wears a tiara and cape and gazes into the distance.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96 after a seven-decade reign, the longest of any British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth’s Life In Photos (1926–2022) View Gallery

As DailyMail.com’s Charlie Lankston recently told Access Hollywood, King Charles has taken steps to modernize the monarchy in his first year on the throne while also retaining the traditions of his late mother.

“It really has been a changing of the guard, and the Queen represented the final vestige of that old world monarchy,” she shared. “Charles, on the other hand, is trying very much to push things forward toward the future without compromising the traditions and the morals that his mother held so dear.”