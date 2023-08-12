King Charles Speaks Out On ‘Catastrophic’ Hawaii Wildfires: ‘Utterly Horrified’

King Charles is speaking out about the wildfires in Hawaii.

The royal issued a statement addressed to President Biden on the Royal family’s website on Saturday, saying that he and Queen Camilla were “utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires burning in Maui, Hawai’i.”

“We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected,” the post read in part.

He also offered sympathy to families of those who have lost their lives in the fires.

“However inadequate it may be, we both wanted to send our deepest possible sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and our prayers remain with all those whose loved ones are missing and whose homes have been destroyed,” the statement continues.

The royal also offered thanks to emergency responders who have helped in the tragedy.

“As the recovery effort continues, my special thoughts are with the extraordinarily brave emergency responders and Maui residents who are providing their support and assistance,” the statement concludes.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials have confirmed 80 have died in the fires, with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen warning that number, “could go up,” NBC News confirms.

In addition to the deaths, as of Friday, 2,200 buildings and structures have been destroyed or damaged.

— Stephanie Swaim