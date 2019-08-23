Kirstie Alley Can’t Stop Reliving The Time John Travolta Slapped Her For Not Paying Attention

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta made quite a lasting impression on one another.

The actress supported her longtime pal at the premiere of his new film “The Fanatic,” and recalled to Access Hollywood how the pair has never been afraid to get honest – and even a little physical.

“My favorite memory is when we were dancing together and I thought I knew more about dancing than he did and he’s only done like 100 dance movies,” Kirstie laughed. “And so, I slapped him and then he slapped me.”

“I don’t think you can do that these days,” she joked. “I think we would be in prison … I kinda miss those days.”

When discussing their time on the “Look Who’s Talking” films, the first of which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, Kirstie admitted it’s “crazy” to think that much time has gone by since she and John first worked together but she’s grateful they forged such a strong friendship.

“We were sort of besties,” the 68-year-old said of their on-screen relationship in the second movie, before divulging more about their memorable exchanges on set.

“He slapped me because he said I wasn’t paying any attention to him,” she laughed, clarifying that “they were taps” and by no means full-force. Decades later, Kirstie and John’s unique connection has proven to stand the test of time.

“My favorite thing about him is when he is talking to you, or anyone, he gives 100 percent of his attention and he really makes you feel like the only person on Earth. … He’s really the friendliest,” she shared.

— Erin Biglow