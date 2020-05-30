Kiss Guitarist Bob Kulick Dead At 70

Kiss guitarist Bob Kulick has died at the age of 70. The musician’s death was confirmed by his brother, Bruce Kulick, on social media on Friday.

“I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated,” Bruce wrote on Twitter. “Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time. RIP”

We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time. https://t.co/QH049xTSvG — KISS (@kiss) May 29, 2020

The official Twitter for the rock band also reposted the note, adding, “We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time.”

Details on the cause of Bob’s death are currently unknown.

After news of his death broke, tributes came pouring in:

Ugh, another peer, colleague & someone I considered friend has passed. I worked with Bob Kulick on many recordings through the years, most notably the many tribute albums he produced. My condolences to his brother Bruce and extended Kulick family.https://t.co/8Snr5tRwUG — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) May 29, 2020

Oh Man..This Is Awful! R.I.P. #bobkulick Ty for all the love u always gave me & us!!! We all will miss you my brother! Thoughts & Prayers to the Kulick Family. We all loved Bob so much! Mt🙏🏽😪✝️ pic.twitter.com/Uf1Sw4FvUF — BulletBoys (@TheBulletBoys) May 29, 2020