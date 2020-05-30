Kiss Guitarist Bob Kulick Dead At 70

Kiss guitarist Bob Kulick has died at the age of 70. The musician’s death was confirmed by his brother, Bruce Kulick, on social media on Friday.

“I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated,” Bruce wrote on Twitter. “Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time. RIP”

The official Twitter for the rock band also reposted the note, adding, “We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time.”

Details on the cause of Bob’s death are currently unknown.

After news of his death broke, tributes came pouring in:

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.