Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Look Adorably Smitten On 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had the look of love at the 2020 Golden Globes!

The “Game of Thrones” stars looked smitten at the Jan. 5 show, which marked their first red carpet appearance together since Kit took time off for self-care ahead of the HBO hit’s series finale last year.

Kit’s rep told Access Hollywood back in May that the actor “decided to utilize this break in his schedule” to “work on some personal issues.” The 32-year-old and his leading lady couldn’t have looked happier on Sunday, with Kit dressed in a dapper tux alongside Rose in a beaded, emerald green gown.

The couple’s A-list outing marks just the second time they’ve been photographed together in nearly six months. In December, they attended MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight at St. Botolph-Without-Bishopsgate Church in London. They last walked a red carpet in April to celebrate the “Game of Thrones” final season premiere.

Their latest Globes date also marks a professional milestone for Kit. He is nominated for his work as Jon Snow in “GoT,” the show’s only acting nod this year. At the 2019 Emmys in September, the Brit thanked Rose after the fan favorite won Outstanding Drama Series. She was unable to go to the show with Kit due to reported work commitments.

— Erin Biglow