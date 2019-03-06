Kit Harington Totally Cried Over The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

Nobody is prepared for the “Game of Thrones” finale — not even the King of the North!

Kit Harington admitted that he got very emotional when he learned how the story ends for Jon Snow in the Season 8 finale of “Game of Thrones.”

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” where he revealed that saying goodbye to the character he has played for a decade on the HBO series was no easy feat.

“I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding,” he said about the first time he read the final script. “And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried. I cried.”

The “How To Train Your Dragon 3,” star was reminded of last season when he revealed the ending to his wife and former co-star, Rose Leslie – and she didn’t speak to him for three days!

“She was like, ‘How dare you,'” he said. “And then she didn’t talk to me.”

Rest assured, Kit will not make the same mistake again! He was a steel trap when being pressed for spoilers.

But, the Emmy nominee did provide a little insight on what we can expect for the final battle.

“I think it might be the biggest battle on TV or film,” he said. “It’s a night battle…that we can say.”

“Everyone survives,” he joked. “It’s a complete curveball. No one dies.”

“Game of Thrones” is back for its 8th and final season April 14 on HBO.

Watch the full trailer now:

