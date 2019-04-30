KJ Apa Admits He Hasn’t Watched Luke Perry’s Final ‘Riverdale Episode’: ‘I’m Not Ready For That Yet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

KJ Apa isn’t ready to officially say goodbye to Luke Perry.

The late actor, who died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke, appeared in his final scene of “Riverdale” last week. But Luke’s on-screen son isn’t fully ready to part with his former co-star.

The 21-year-old actor exclusively revealed to Access on Wednesday, while promoting his upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, “The Last Summer,” that he isn’t mentally ready to watch the intimate on-screen heart-to-heart.

“I still haven’t watched it … I am not ready for that yet,” he confessed to Access.

The final scene between the former co-stars really epitomized Luke’s wise, stand up character, Fred Andrews, father of Archie.

After Archie, aka KJ, was accused of murdering his boxing opponent during a fight in the ring, Fred assures his son that it wasn’t his fault.

“From everything you’ve said, it’s clear Randy died from those drugs. An autopsy will support that. You’re innocent,” Fred told Archie.

The last scene was truly a beautiful moment between a father and his son, which isn’t surprising. KJ recently opened up about their off-screen bond that was as tight as family.

WATCH: KJ Apa’s Story Of How ‘Riverdale’ Dad Luke Perry Was A Real-Life Father Figure Will Make You Cry

“It’s not every day you come across a guy like Luke,” KJ reminisced about his late friend during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Adding, “Luke is the kind of person who did everything he can to make whoever you are, no matter how big or small you are, feel comfortable and feel welcome. It’s hard to kind of put into words how that makes me feel.”

The star also admitted that Luke really treated him like a son while filming the beloved CW show.

“He would call my parents every week and keep them updated on how I’m doing,” KJ said. “If I had a cold or something he’d be like, ‘I got him, I brought some Gatorade to his apartment the other day.'”

“He made such a huge effort from the very beginning,” KJ added. “I wish I could be like that.”

KJ isn’t the only “Riverdale” star that thinks the world of the late actor!

Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle on the teen drama, also told Access on Wednesday that Luke was truly a “great man.”