KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Expecting First Child Together

KJ Apa is going to be a father!

The “Riverdale” star, 23, revealed that he and girlfriend Clara Berry, 27, are expecting their first child together. In a photo on his Instagram page, KJ is seen lounging aside his model girlfriend on the couch as she displays her pregnant belly.

On Clara’s own page, she shared a series of photos cradling her growing tummy. KJ added in the comments, “She’s pregnant btw.”

The couple first confirmed their romance in February 2020, and they’ve been in bliss since then!

KJ’s “Riverdale” co-stars were quick to shower him with love in the comments section. Camila Mendes wrote “another neném on the way 👼🏼,” while Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton and Lili Reinhart all posted heart emoijs.

Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed her own bundle of joy named River earlier this year, commented, “River’s soon to be bestie.”

Congratulations to KJ and Clara on their growing family!

