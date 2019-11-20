Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William And More Share Wishes For The Queen And Prince Phillip’s 72nd Anniversary

Happy anniversary to the royals! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating 72 years of marriage, and their grandson and grand daughter-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a sweet tribute to the royal couple’s milestone on Instagram.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary!” read a post on the couple’s official Kensington Royal account. The sweet caption was posted next to then-and-now pictures of the couple, the first of which in black-and-white, seemingly taken from the Queen and Prince Philip’s honeymoon in 1947. The second is a recent photo of the couple laughing together!

The Queen’s other grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also wished Her Royal Highness and Prince Philip the best! The couple’s official Instagram page posted a sweet black-and-white photo of Queen Elizabeth and Philip looking dapper in the back of a royal escort.

“Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh!” the caption on the official Sussex Royals’ post read. “On this day, seventy-two years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey. Many congratulations!”

Elizabeth and Philip were wed in 1947 at Westminster Abbey in a lavish service. The couple invited nearly 2,000 guests and the ceremony featured a nearly nine-foot tall cake!

While the wedding itself was something out of a fairytale, one snafu actually meant the royal couple had to retake their wedding photos during their honeymoon. In the original official wedding portraits, the Queen was missing her bouquet!

The florist for the royal occasion later explained what exactly happened to cause the flower debacle. “When you look at the State photographs of all the bridesmaids and the royal guests, and there is The Queen without a bouquet. It got lost,” said David Longman, then-head of Longmans florist in London, in an ITV documentary.

David continued to say that the case of the missing flowers led his father to create an identical bouquet of white orchids and a sprig of myrtle so that the couple could retake the portraits. In fact, the incident permanently changed how they treat royal orders!

“To ensure this mistake never happens again every royal bride now has two bouquets, just in case someone accidentally puts it down and forgets about it,” David explained.

The royal family’s official Instagram account also posted a message of congratulations to the couple next to a photo from their wedding day.

Here’s to many more years!