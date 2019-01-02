Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa have their fourth child on the way!

The happy couple announced the news on New Year’s Day in a sweet Instagram post.

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019,” Kobe wrote alongside a graphic sharing their baby joy.

The duo are already parents to three girls: Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and Bianka, 2. The NBA star, 40, and his leading lady, 36, definitely will have a full house of girls and will have the fun of raising teenagers and sweet babies at the same time!

Vanessa and Kobe wed in 1999 after meeting on the set of a music video. At the time, Vanessa, was just 18 years old and Kobe was 21. The pair ultimately weathered some difficult moments in their relationship with Vanessa filing for divorce in 2011. The pair ultimately reconciled and have been going strong ever since.

Congrats on the baby news!

