Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 – Celebrities Remember The Basketball Star

Fans are reeling after the shocking news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash. Tributes are pouring in for the basketball legend, who was just 41 years old. See what celebrities had to say about the iconic player.

Shaquille O’Neal

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

The Rock

Vanessa Hudgens

Drake

View this post on Instagram 😤😔🥺 it can’t be A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:02pm PST\

Bella Hadid

Kevin Hart

Raven Symone

Ross Mathews

I had dinner with Kobe once. He was known as an athlete, but his mind is what blew me away most of all. Such an incredibly motivated, smart person. There are no words. Love to my friend Vanessa and his entire family. I can’t believe it. — Ross Mathews (@helloross) January 26, 2020

Lea Michele

So devastating to hear about #KobeBryant 💔Such an incredible athlete and man. Sending love and prayers to his family. — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 26, 2020

Wayne Gretzky

Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. 🙏 — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020

Mindy Kaling

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

Candace Cameron Bure

I’m so sad. My heart & prayers are with the Bryant family, and all the other families involved 💔 #KobeBryant #twentyfourever #legend — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 26, 2020

Eve

I am beyond shocked and saddened. May he rest #KobeBryant and may his family and friends find peace somehow. Saying prayers,sending love. 🙏🏾❤️ — EVE (@TheRealEve) January 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen

Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Paula Abdul

I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020

Demi Lovato

Hayden Panettiere

I can’t believe the legend is gone. Doesn’t seem real that a man that big in spirit could b touched. Reminds us that we’re ALL on borrowed time. RIP #Kobe We love you. #Legend #KobeBryant — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) January 26, 2020

Justin Bieber

—By Katcy Stephan