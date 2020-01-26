Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 – Celebrities Remember The Basketball Star

Fans are reeling after the shocking news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash. Tributes are pouring in for the basketball legend, who was just 41 years old. See what celebrities had to say about the iconic player.

Shaquille O’Neal

The Rock

View this post on Instagram

Love is forever.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Vanessa Hudgens

Drake

View this post on Instagram

 

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram

 

💔I can’t believe this…Rest in Peace King…. thinking about Vanessa and their beautiful children during this time….

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Kevin Hart

Raven Symone

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m not a basketball fan but I watched when he played. #RIP Sending his family love and light.

A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on

Ross Mathews

Lea Michele

Wayne Gretzky

Mindy Kaling

Candace Cameron Bure

Eve

Chrissy Teigen

Ellen DeGeneres

Paula Abdul

Demi Lovato

Hayden Panettiere

Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram

 

It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

—By Katcy Stephan

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.