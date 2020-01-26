Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 Following Fatal Helicopter Crash

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., NBC News can confirm. TMZ was first to report the news.

Calabasas city councilman and former mayor David Shapiro told NBC News that the all-star athlete and the helicopter pilot were among five killed in the crash, which occurred near the Southern California town.

The all-star athlete was traveling in the private aircraft with at least three other people when the aircraft went down and broke out into flames.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that five unidentified people were deceased after a helicopter had crashed in Calabasas, Calif., leaving no survivors. Authorities are set to provide more details on the tragedy at a press conference at 2 p.m. PST.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and made 18 All-Star teams in his career.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Story developing…

