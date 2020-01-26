Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 Following Fatal Helicopter Crash

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., NBC News can confirm. TMZ was first to report the news.

Calabasas city councilman and former mayor David Shapiro told NBC News that the all-star athlete and the helicopter pilot were among five killed in the crash, which occurred near the Southern California town.

The all-star athlete was traveling in the private aircraft with at least three other people when the aircraft went down and broke out into flames.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that five unidentified people were deceased after a helicopter had crashed in Calabasas, Calif., leaving no survivors. Authorities are set to provide more details on the tragedy at a press conference at 2 p.m. PST.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

#LASD #PressConference 2pm PST at Las Virgenes Rd/Willow Glen; @LACoSheriff Villanueva, @LACOFD Chief Osby & other authorities will provide details on the tragic helicopter crash that occurred this morning in #Calabasas. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and made 18 All-Star teams in his career.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Story developing…