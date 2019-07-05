Kobe Bryant Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Baby Girl Capri

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant shared the first pic of his baby girl on Instagram and it’s making our heart melt.

The 40-year-old posted a pic of little baby, Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo,” swaddled in a pink blanket, adorned with a pink flower headband while sleeping soundly. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, shared the same sweet image.

The proud parents share little KoKo with three other daughters, Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, and Bianka, 2. Kobe first announced their new baby girl with an image of a custom blanket with roses and the name, Capri.