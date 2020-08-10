Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Introduce Daughter Lyla Maria

Congrats to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The couple announced the arrival of their first child together in joint Instagram posts on Monday sharing a photo of the proud parents cradling their newborn baby girl’s hand.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris,” the caption read on Chris’ post.

Katherine’s younger brother Patrick seemingly confirmed the news in paparazzi video taken over the weekend, where he said his sister and hew new baby are “doing great.”

Their baby girl’s name is clear homage to both their families. Little Lyla has Katherine’s mother’s name, Maria, as a middle name as well as Katherine’s maiden named Schwarzenegger as a middle name. And little Lyla will be known as a Pratt!

In early August, the couple enjoyed a hike together and the “Avengers” star gave fans a rare glimpse at his wife’s baby bump in his Instagram stories.

“Ready to pop, still don’t stop, top of the mountain today,” he wrote, joking that he was glad Katherine didn’t go into labor mid-hike: “Kind of grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real.”

Baby Lyla is the first for the couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony last June in Santa Barbara. Chris shares 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Congratulations to the growing family!