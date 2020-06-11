Kobe Bryant To Be Honored With Posthumous Emmy Governors Award

The Television Academy is paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The basketball icon and philanthropist has been named as the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award. He was selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee for his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the court.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 on their way to her basketball tournament.

The award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

Following his legendary NBA career, Bryant dedicated his life to helping others in the greater Los Angeles and Southern California area. He supported a number of causes and critical issues. He became a youth advocate and ambassador for women’s basketball. He also worked to raise awareness about homelessness in the area.

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award will be presented during the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards streaming July 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. (PT) on Emmys.com.

— Gabi Duncan