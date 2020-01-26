Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna, 13, Killed Alongside Father In Helicopter Crash (Reports)

Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna has reportedly died alongside her father on Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash, per multiple reports.

Bryant’s daughter, also known as Gigi, was reportedly onboard the private aircraft when the helicopter went down and broke out into flames in Calabasas, Calif, reps for Bryant told TMZ Sports.

Sources told ESPN that the helicopter was on the way to a basketball game for Gianna, and that the other passengers were another player and their parent.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Giana was an aspiring basketball player just like her dad. The two were often seen chatting courtside while watching games together and shared a special bond over the sport.

In his final interview with Access Hollywood from 2018, the NBA legend, opened up about retired life and giving the “basketball gene” to his daughter Gianna.

“I can control my own schedule,” Kobe said at the time. “I can coach my daughter, I can be present at all of my eldest daughter’s volleyball games, I drop them off in the morning, I pick them up in afternoon. Zero — I have no inclination and no desire to play basketball. Just none… The basketball gene I’ve completely and fully passed off to Gianna. She’s got it.”

Calabasas city councilman and former mayor David Shapiro told NBC News that the all-star athlete and the helicopter pilot were among five killed in the crash, which occurred near the Southern California town.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that five unidentified people were deceased after a helicopter had crashed in Calabasas, Calif., leaving no survivors. Authorities are set to provide more details on the tragedy at a press conference at 2 p.m. PST.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The former basketball player is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.