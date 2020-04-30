Kobe Bryant’s NBA Finals Jersey, Sneakers And More Going Up For Auction

Julien’s Auctions announced their annual “Sports Legends” event will pay tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by featuring a number of his game-winning memorabilia.

The auction, which will take place live online on May 21, will include over 300 historic sports artifacts in total.

Among the items will be the actual jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in the 1999-2000 NBA finals, which is estimated to be worth between $10,000 to $20,000. The uniform is embroidered with an official NBA log and the number 8.

Also featured will be Bryant’s handprints from outside Grauman’s Chinese Theater, an honor bestowed upon the athlete in 2011. More item’s from the late legend will include Los Angeles Lakers home jerseys, a pair of Kobe’s black and white Adidas shoes also signed by the athlete, and an official Spalding NBA All Conference basketball.

Darren Julien, the President and CEO of Julien’s Auctions, spoke about how Kobe’s tragic passing had influenced his decision. The athlete passed away in late January in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

“As one of the millions of fans mourning around the world, we were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Kobe Bryant’s passing while we were preparing for our annual Sports Legends auction a few weeks ago,” Julien, said in a statement. “We are honored to include this collection of his items and pay tribute to this giant who was an inspiration not only to basketball fans but to the entire world.”

Julien’s Auctions will also open an exhibit in honor of the basketball player ahead of auction. “We welcome his fans to our free to the public exhibition opening May 18th at our gallery in Beverly Hills which will feature these treasures from his brilliant life and career,” Julien continued.

The auction will also feature memorabilia from athletes at the heights of their careers, many of which are related to soccer.

Guests can bid on everything from a replica of the 1970 World Cup Trophy given to the Brazilian National Soccer Team to a yellow and green satin sash commemorating Brazil’s fourth FIFA World Cup victory.