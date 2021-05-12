Kourtney Kardashian Inks Boyfriend Travis Barker’s Arm With Love!!

Kourtney Kardashian just made her love for boyfriend Travis Barker more permanent.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted several photos and a video of her tattooing “I love you” on Travis’ arm on Instagram Wednesday.

She kept the caption simple writing “I tattoo” but documented the entire experience from start to finish.

One photo shows her writing out the words on a piece of paper before inking the sentimental message on the drummer’s arm.

Another close up shot shows the finished product.

The Blink-182 drummer, who is known for his impressive tattoo collection, showed his appreciation for his latest ink by commenting “🖤 Woman of many talents.” He also shared a close up of the tattoo on his Instagram story writing “best tattoo artist of all time @kourtneykardash.”

This isn’t the first tattoo Travis has gotten that represents his relationship with Kourtney. In April he got her name tattooed on his chest.



The pair have been packing on the PDA since they went public with their relationship on Valentine’s day. In April, the couple went on a romantic vacation and posted several steamy pictures of them kissing in the desert. Travis also posted a video of him saying “I love you” to Kourt.

Kourtney and Travis, who have been friends for years, and reportedly started dating at the end of last year.

