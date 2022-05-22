Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker In Lavish Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made their marriage official – again!

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, one week after they had a legal ceremony at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse.

Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, 16, posted peeks at the nuptials on her Instagram story, complete with Kourtney in a white gown with gloves and an embroidered tulle veil and Travis in a dapper tux. The altar featured red carpeting and a slew of matching roses.

The bride, groom and their guests wore Dolce & Gabbana throughout the pre-wedding festivities and Travis shared an IG look at the garment bag for his suit from the Italian fashion house ahead of walking down the aisle. His former stepdaughter, Atiana de La Hoya, 23, also celebrated the “I dos” with a snap of the newlyweds walking up a stone staircase hand-in-hand.

All of Kourtney’s sisters – Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner – were in attendance, as well as their mom, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding In Italy View Gallery

In addition to Alabama and Atiana, Travis’ 18-year-old son, Landon, was also among the family there to support the couple. And, Kourtney’s three children with Scott Disick – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 – were seen throughout the weekend to celebrate their mom’s big day.

The Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got engaged in October, less than a year after confirming they’d taken their years-long friendship to the next level. Last month, they surprised fans and loved ones with a spontaneous “practice” wedding after the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, but later clarified that they hadn’t yet obtained a marriage license.

Now, third time’s the charm for this happy husband and wife! Congrats to Kravis.

— Erin Biglow