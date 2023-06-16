Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She & Travis Barker Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot to celebrate!

The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Friday to share a Reel where she is seen rocking out in the audience at her husband Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 concert, holding up a sign that reads, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT.”

The crowd went wild at the reveal, and Travis exited the stage with a look of shock and excitement on his face as he went to embrace his wife. He picked up Kourt and kissed her after she revealed the happy news.

Kourtney is also mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis is father to Landon and Alabama, both of whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. He also has a close bond with Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna’s daughter from a previous relationship.